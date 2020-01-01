Osman Bukari: Gent snap up Trencin and Ghana U23 star

The 21-year-old is set to spend the next three seasons at Ghelamco Arena Ghent

Ghana U23 winger Osman Bukari has been signed by Belgian club Gent on Friday.

The attacker completed a three-year deal from Trencin of Slovakia.

He was earlier linked to Portuguese giants FC Porto and Sporting Lisbon as well as the Turkish trio of Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas.

"During the first international break of the season, right-wing forward Osman Bukari signed with KAA Gent. The 21-year-old Ghanaian comes from the Slovakian AS Trencin. He signed a contract for the next three seasons," Gent have announced on their official website.

Bukari becomes the third Ghanaian at Gent, joining defender Nana Kwesi Asare and France-born midfielder Elisha Owusu, who is all but set to receive his first call-up to the Black Stars following a successful discussion with national team boss CK Akonnor in February.

The winger, likewise, will hope to make the most of his stay in Belgium to make an impression on Akonnor for a senior call-up.

In 2019, he played a key role to aid Ghana's qualification for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt, but was unable to join the team for November's final tournament due to club commitments.

After catching the attention of Anderlecht scouts, Bukari joined the Belgian side in 2018, spending time with the club's youth set-up.

Later in the year, he joined Trencin for whom he made a combined 32 league appearances, including four so far this season. He has one 2020-21 goal to his name.

Last term, the forward had his most productive spell in Europe yet as he made 26 elite division outings, starting all the games, scoring 10 times and assisting nine other goals.

In his first campaign, he played in the league on 22 occasions, making the starting side 19 times and scoring one goal.

Gent are currently 10th on the 2020-21 Belgian First Division A log after four rounds of matches. Last season, they finished the term in second position behind Club Brugge, and secured a Champions League qualification spot among their rewards.

After the current international break, the Buffalos will return to league action with an away clash with KAS Eupen on September 11, a match which could become Bukari's debut fixture for his new club.