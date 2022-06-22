Osman Bukari: FK Crvena Zvezda seal signing of Ghana winger from KAA Gent

The 23-year-old Black Stars winger has signed a long-term contract with the Serbian outfit after leaving the Buffalos ahead of the new season

Serbian side FK Crvena Zvezda, commonly known as Red Star Belgrade, have confirmed the signing of winger Osman Bukari from KAA Gent.

The 23-year-old Ghana international, who spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Nantes, penned a four-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2026.

“Ghana winger Osman Bukari has joined us from Belgian club KAA Gent on a four-year deal,” Crvena Zvezda confirmed on their Twitter handle. “Osman impressed last season on loan from FC Nantes in Ligue 1.

“Welcome to our club the Black Star!”

Bukari, who will wear jersey number 19, has welcomed his new challenge on Twitter by saying: “I am very happy to continue my career here at Crvena Zvezda. Looking forward to creating beautiful memories with the fans and the club.”

Born in Accra, Ghana, Bukari made his professional Fortuna Liga debut for AS Trencin against Ruzomberok on July 29, 2018. He was named among the best 11 players in the Slovakia top-flight for the 2019-20 season after he proved the most influential player for his club.

He was also selected among the top three players shortlisted for the Player of the Season award. However, he left Trencin on September 4, 2020, to sign for Gent on a three-year deal but on August 12, 2021, Nantes announced his signing on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

On the international scene, Bukari made his debut for Ghana national team on March 25, 2021, in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa. He was also in the Black Stars squad that beat Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

He has so far managed five caps for the Black Stars and scored one goal. He also played for Ghana’s U23s, where he was capped three times and scored three goals.

He becomes Crvena Zvezda’s second signing of the current transfer window after Zambia midfielder Kings Kangwa, who was unveiled on Monday ahead of the new campaign.

The 23-year-old Chipolopolo player arrived from Russian side Arsenal Tula and was part of the Zambia team that featured in the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Ivory Coast and Comoros.

Crvena Zvezda play their matches at the 53, 000-seater Rajko Mitic Stadium.