Osimhen touted to lead Napoli to Serie A title if he stays injury free - Nwosu

The Super Eagles striker has started the Italian top-tier on a high and has so far been directly involved in three goals

Ex-Nigeria midfielder Henry Nwosu is optimistic Victor Osimhen can lead Napoli to the Serie A title if he remains injury-free.

The 23-year-old Super Eagles star has started the 2022/23 season on a high, scoring two goals in as many matches and providing an assist. His latest involvement was on Sunday when he helped the Naples-based side claim maximum points in the 4-0 win against Monza at Diego Armando Maradona.

"Osimhen has been positive since the start of the Serie A season with Napoli going by his goalscoring form," Nwosu told Complete Sports.

"I pray he remains consistent and also be free from injury because if he maintains this form he can lead Napoli to the Serie A title this season."

Last season, the youngster scored 14 goals in the 27 matches he played, and provided two assists in the process.

On Sunday, the towering attacker lasted 86 minutes before being substituted for Adam Ounas. Osimhen did not look pleased with the move while walking off the pitch and has revealed why.

"It's nothing to do with the change, but I wanted to motivate the team even more," Osimhen told DAZN as quoted by Tutto Napoli when asked if he was angry with the change.

On the team's overall display, Osimhen said: "It was a great performance, I'm proud of how all this team interpreted from the first to the last minute."

Osimhen also talked about new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was brought in to replace Lorenzo Insigne and has so far scored in two straight games for Napoli.

"We will continue to work to build the understanding even more," Osimhen said when asked about his understanding with Kvaratskhelia, adding: "He is a player who can give a lot and help us win the game."

On Napoli's season targets, the Super Eagle explained: "Everyone, from those on the field to those on the bench, will try to give our all for this season. There are many challenges to understand where this Napoli can go."