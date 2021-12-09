‘The lion is back’ - Osimhen’s swift return ahead of time delights fans

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen returned for the first time since suffering a cheekbone and orbital fracture in Napoli’s Serie A clash against Inter Milan last month.

The 22-year-old was dealt an injury blow after colliding with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. He subsequently underwent successful surgery and was expected to be out for three months.

However, Osimhen has returned quicker than expected - only three weeks after the surgery – and was spotted on the training pitch for the first time since the injury on Wednesday afternoon.

In a picture posted on Napoli’s Twitter account, Osimhen was spotted wearing a hoodie mask as protection while working with the ball.

The player himself also announced his return to training, while thanking all the medical personnel involved on his road to recovery.

Special mention to the medical staffs of @sscnapoli and Gianpaolo tartaro (THE SURGEON) God bless y’all❤️ — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) December 8, 2021

The latest development comes as a huge boost for Nigeria ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Cameroon on January 9.

Osimhen was initially expected to miss out on the competition, but with his return to training, he stands a chance of representing Nigeria at the continental showpiece.

It remains to be seen when he would resume contact training but that did not stop fans from showing their excitement at his swift recovery from injury.

Nigerian fans in particular were overly excited at the return of their star forward and we take a look at some of the best reactions from social media.

