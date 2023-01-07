Osimhen singled out for criticism after Napoli's defeat by Inter Milan

Ex-Italy international Fabrizio Ravanelli believes Super Eagle Victor Osimhen was the biggest failure in Napoli's 1-0 Serie A loss vs Inter Milan.

Dzeko scored the only goal to end Napoli's unbeaten run

Ravanelli believes Osimhen was a letdown

Napoli remain top of the table

WHAT HAPPENED: Ravanelli believes Osimhen highlighted the shortcomings of Napoli players in their away Serie A defeat by Inter Milan on Wednesday.

The ex-international was full of praise for Internazionale, who ensured they kept their slim hopes of winning the Scudetto alive by claiming maximum points against the league leaders.

Edin Dzeko scored the only goal in the 56th minute after heading in Federico Dimarco's cross from the left.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Inter played a great match, they have many merits because they played a match like the one with Barcelona [in Uefa Champions League], ​​big heart, great defence, and great pressing," Ravanelli said as quoted by Napoli Magazine.

"He wanted the victory with character and he deserved it, for Napoli several important players failed, one above all Osimhen. Napoli did less than their possibilities."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to Wednesday, Napoli and Osimhen had not lost any Serie A game in the ongoing campaign.

They had won 13 and drawn two of the initial 15 games played, during which the Nigeria international had hit the target nine times and provided two assists.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Against Inter Milan, Osimhen managed 19 touches, and made two attempts with just one on target.

WHAT NEXT: Napoli and Osimhen will be aiming at bouncing back to winning ways on Sunday at Sampdoria in another Italian top flight fixture.