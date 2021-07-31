Osimhen scores two-minute brace as Napoli beat Bayern Munich

The Super Eagles striker continued his fine goalscoring form in pre-season with his brilliance at the Allianz Arena

Victor Osimhen helped Napoli crush Bayern Munich 3-0 with his two-minute brace in Saturday’s friendly match.

After scoring the match-winning goal against Serie C club Pro Vercelli last Saturday, the Nigeria international led the Partenopei's attack in Munich.

The 22-year-old linked up with Algeria midfielder Adam Ounas in quick succession as the visitors scored two goals within two minutes.

Osimhen fired Napoli ahead in the 69th minute, courtesy of an assist from Ounas and shortly after, he doubled their lead after they connected again.

With five minutes left on the clock, Zinedine Machach completed the rout for Napoli.

Senegal captain Kalidou Kouliblay put in a great defensive shift to stop Bayern Munich's attack which had Robert Lewandowski, Malik Tillman, Leroy Sane and Cameroon's Eric Choupo-Moting on parade.

Despite their comfortable win, Napoli suffered a late blow as Ounas, introduced for Matteo Politano in the 69th minute, was replaced 11 minutes later after he picked up an injury.

The club confirmed the 24-year-old had suffered blunt trauma to his right ankle.

Meanwhile, Osimhen was replaced by Gennaro Tutino in the 80th minute.

In his assessment, Spalletti lauded his players for their strong performance away from home against the German champions.

"Yes, of course, there is still a lot of work to be done but the path is the correct one,” Spalletti told the club’s website. “Zielinski, who has been training recently, also gave positive signals. Everyone went beyond my expectations.

"The boys have to be given credit for having adapted, given the conditions we are in. The group has proven to have qualities on which to focus.”

Next up for Napoli is a trip to Poland for another friendly match against Wisla Krakow on Wednesday.

They will open their 2021-22 Serie A campaign against Venezia at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on August 22.