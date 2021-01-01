Osimhen scores and limps off as Napoli hold Cagliari

The Nigeria international found the back of the net for the eighth time this season but could not complete the encounter

Victor Osimhen scored before he was injured as Napoli played out a 1-1 draw against Cagliari in Sunday’s Serie A game at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The 22-year-old is gradually getting back to his best after struggling to make much of an impact for the Parthenopeans at the start of the season due to a number of factors including coronavirus-related problems.

The forward was afforded his 12th league start of the season and utilized the opportunity to increase his tally before he was forced off in the second half after he suffered an injury.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men headed into the encounter on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, including last weekend’s victory over Torino.

The Parthenopeans dominated the opening 30 minutes, dictating the pace, and deservedly got the opening goal of the encounter.

Osimhen scored a fine effort in the 13th minute of the game after a brilliant assist from Lorenzo Insigne, who beat his markers before laying a pass to the Nigeria international.

The Super Eagles forward continued to help his side push to increase their lead and in the 26th minute he was close to bagging his second goal when he received a fine assist from Hirving Lozano before firing a shot but he was ruled out for offside.

Cagliari made several attempts to try and level matters and came close when Gabriele Zappa struck a shot but his effort hit the woodwork.

Osimhen again came dangerously close to scoring for Napoli in the 48th minute when he powered a fine header towards goal but the effort narrowly missed the back of the net.

In the 52nd minute, the forward struck a fine shot but was blocked and Diego Demme also hit the crossbar as Napoli pilled pressure on Cagliari.

With 15 minutes left to the end of the game, Osimhen was injured and replaced by Dries Mertens which seemed to have a negative effect on Napoli as the Islanders launched a fightback after the incident, with no real threat upfront for the Parthenopeans.

Cagliari got the equalising goal in the nick of time through Nahitan Nandez to ensure they shared the points with Napoli.

Osimhen will be expected to be examined to determine the state of his injury and it is uncertain if he will feature when the Parthenopeans take on Spezia in their next league game on May 8.