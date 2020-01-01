Osimhen: NFF and Sports Minister commiserate with Lille star over loss of father

The Super Eagles striker announced the of his parent at the weekend and has been sent condolence messages

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare have sympathized with Victor Osimhen on the death of his father.

Victor’s dad, Patrick Osimhen, died at the age of 80 on Sunday in Lagos after a brief illness according to reports.

President of NFF Amaju Pinnick has commiserated with the striker and revealed his club Lille have given him a private aircraft in order to come to Nigeria for his father’s burial.

With international flights suspended in the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the NFF boss explained the federation has applied for landing permit for Osimhen’s plane.

“I have spoken to Victor Osimhen and expressed the sorrow of the NFF and the entire Nigerian Football family,” Pinnick told the NFF website.

“His club, Lille OSC of France have given him a private aircraft to come to Nigeria to be with his family and probably for the burial rites.

“We have applied for landing permit but we are yet to get this. However, we are still on it and hopeful for the sake of the young lad.

“The loss of either parent is usually a moment of heartbreak for anyone. We condole with Victor [Osimhen] at this moment and pray that God will grant his late father eternal rest, while also granting the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

Meanwhile, Sports Minister, Dare took to social media to express his sympathy with Osimhen on the loss of his father.

“Condolence: Our hearts go out to Victor Osimhen Nigerian national player and Lille forward over the loss of his father. I have spoken with him on the phone today to offer my condolences,” Dare tweeted

Osimhen was in a terrific form in the recently-concluded 2019-20 campaign in France, scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille, having joined the side from Belgian side Sporting Charleroi last summer.

His performances for the Super Eagles have also been top-notch since making his debut for the African giants in 2017 against Togo.

The gangling striker has scored four goals for Gernot Rohr’s side, including three in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Osimhen currently has nine caps for the Super Eagles and was part of the squad scheduled to take on Sierra Leone in a qualifying game in March before the Afcon qualifiers were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.