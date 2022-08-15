Osimhen: Napoli striker opens Serie A account against Hellas Verona

The Nigeria international got off the mark to give the Parthenopeans at half time lead against the Yellow and Blues

Victor Osimhen scored his first goal of the 2022-23 Serie A season as Napoli decimated Hellas Verona 5-2 in Monday’s fixture.

The Nigeria international was named in the Blues’ starting XI alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Hirving Lozano in the attack.

However, it was the hosts who took a 29th-minute lead through Kevin Lasagna’s effort from an assist by Koray Gunter.

Before the applause from the jubilant home fans died down at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Napoli levelled matters thanks to Kvaratskhelia.

And with the first half looking to end 1-1, Osimhen put Luciano Spalletti’s men ahead after tucking the ball past goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo from close range.

Not willing to settle down for anything less, Gabriele Cioffi’s side stepped up their performance in the second half and just two minutes after the restart, they equalised as Thomas Henry headed home a Davide Faraoni’s cross.

Napoli took over ball possession after leaking their second goal of the net as they attacked in numbers. That paid off in the 55th minute when Piotr Zielinski profited from Kvaratskhelia’s assist to beat goalkeeper Montipo.

In the 65th minute, they increased their lead when Stanislav Lobotka found the net. However, it was Mario Rui who got the assist this time around.

And with 11 minutes left on the clock, Osimhen set up super-sub Matteo Politano as the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona giants ran riot away from home.

After featuring for 83 minutes, the Nigeria international was subbed off for Adam Ounas, while Cameroon international Andre Zambo Anguissa played from start to finish in the seven-goal thriller.

On the other side, Cameroon’s Adrien Tameze played from start to finish while his compatriot Martin Hongla made way for Antonin Barak in the 66th minute.

Thanks to superior goals difference, Napoli lead the Serie A log, while AC Milan and Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta occupy the second and third positions respectively.

Osimhen would be aiming to continue his scoring form when the Blues host Monza in their next league outing on August 21.