Osimhen hands Napoli record-equaling 11th straight victory with powerful strike

Victor Osimhen was the match winner for Napoli as they equaled their best-ever winning streak of 11 matches across all competitions.

Osimhen’s goal extends Napoli’s great start in 2022-23

Nigeria striker largely isolated but took the only chance

23-year-old has now scored in three consecutive matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Osimhen started upfront for Napoli against Jose Mourinho’s Roma at the Stadio Olimpico and after cutting a lonely figure for most parts of the game, the Nigerian did the damage 10 minutes from time.

Osimhen showed great strength to get on the wrong side of Roma defender Chris Smalling before firing a powerful right-footed shot past Rui Patricio for his fourth league goal of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the first start for Osimhen after recovering from a knee injury two weeks ago, having started from the bench in Napoli’s wins against Ajax Amsterdam and Bologna.

The Nigerian fed on scraps for a big chunk of the game and nearly provided an assist in the 60th minute when he controlled the ball well in the box before passing to Juan Jesus who fired wide.

Osimhen’s first real opportunity arrived nine minutes later when Piotr Zielinski started a counter-attack after winning the ball on the edge of the Roma box. He then passed to Hirving Lozano who was already on the move, and the Mexican found the Nigerian but the lanky striker fired just wide when through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Only once since 1930 have Napoli ever won 11 consecutive fixtures across all competitions and Osimhen ensured this dazzling run continued 10 minutes from time, with Roma now winless against the Azzurri since November 2019.

ALL EYES ON: The Nigerian had scored in Napoli’s 4-2 victory over Ajax as well as the 3-2 defeat of Bologna and the Azzurri fans were keen to see him extend that impressive run.

After making many good runs without receiving much service, his patience finally paid off as he scored the winner, his fifth of the campaign and fourth in Serie A.

THE VERDICT: Injuries might have slowed him down but the ‘King of Naples’ is back and firing on all cylinders after making it three goals in as many games. With 90 minutes already in the tank, Osimhen now looks ready to continue leading Napoli as they challenge on multiple fronts.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? Napoli are already through to the Champions League last 16 after winning all their four matches but coach Luciano Spalletti might be tempted to hand the 23-year-old an opportunity to build further steam when they Rangers in the dead rubber on Wednesday.