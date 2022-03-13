Osimhen: Fans want Arsenal and Manchester United to sign Napoli star after Verona showing
Victor Osimhen’s brace in Napoli’s 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona has inspired football fans to link him with a move to either Manchester United or Arsenal in the next transfer window.
The 23-year-old was in fine form for the Blues, scoring in each half as Luciano Spalletti’s men boosted their chances of winning the Serie A title at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.
Osimhen now has nine goals in the 2021-22 campaign and fans have suggested where the former Lille goal machine should continue his professional career, judging by his brilliance against the Yellow and Blues.
Many are not interested in his next destination, instead, are gushing over his man-of-the-match performance against Verona.
Five of his goals this season have come from headers and that has caught the attention of a few fans who compared that ability to that of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Where would you see Osimhen continue his professional career if he leaves Napoli: Arsenal or Manchester United? Let us know in the comments below.