Osimhen drops major hint on his future - Bad news for Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has suggested he is currently not interested with a move away from the club until he meets his objectives.

Osimhen has been consistent at Napoli

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man Utd are targeting him

Osimhen makes clear his stand

WHAT HAPPENED: The 23-year-old forward has been performing well for the Serie A leaders and is currently the leading goalscorer.

Despite playing just 11 league matches this season, Osimhen has been directly involved in as many strikes. The Super Eagle has scored nine goals and assisted two which has attracted the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea among other elite European outfits.

However, the West African has insisted he is currently not focused on a move away from the club.

WHAT HE SAID: "The future is this moment. It's about winning something important in Italy," Osimhen stated.

"It's hard to think of anything better than Napoli: they're one of the greatest teams in Europe, they're an extraordinary club, and it's normal that now I'm focused only on what we have to do this season. Because we haven't done anything yet: we have to win something. Then we'll see what happens."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen joined Napoli in the 2020/21 campaign from French top-tier team Lille and in his debut season, he scored 10 goals in 24 matches and provided three assists.

In the following season, he found the back of the net 14 times and assisted twice in the 27 Serie A matches he played.

With his current form, Osimhen is better placed to get more goals and maybe inspire Napoli to the title.

WHAT NEXT: Napoli and Osimhen are preparing for a friendly against Lille on Wednesday as they prepare for the resumption of Serie A.

Napoli will play Inter Milan on January 4.