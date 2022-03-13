Osimhen boosts Napoli’s Serie A title bid with brace against Hellas Verona

Victor Osimhen stood out for Napoli with his double in their 2-1 triumph over Hellas Verona in Sunday’s Serie A encounter.

The Nigeria international scored in each half as the Blues increased their chances of emerging as winners of the Italian elite division.

Still hurt by their 1-0 home defeat to AC Milan, the Parthenopeans travelled to the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi - aiming to return to winning ways.

Knowing that they could ill-afford any more slip-ups, Napoli grabbed the initiative and took the lead as early as the 14th minute through Osimhen - who was set up by Matteo Politano.

Politano’s precise delivery from the right flank found the African striker, who powerfully headed the ball past a helpless goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

On the other hand, Verona failed to register a shot on target in an underwhelming first-half performance, despite enjoying 56% of the possession.

However, they stepped up their game in the second half, yet, were unable to trouble the visitors’ backline marshalled by Amir Rrahmani and Kalidou Koulibaly.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Osimhen doubled the advantage for Luciano Spalletti’s team, sweeping the ball home after he was teed up by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Verona pulled one back seven minutes later with their first shot on target, as Davide Faraoni headed home Adrien Tameze’s teasing cross to set up a nervy finale.

Notwithstanding, the hosts’ dreams of a leveller were crushed when they were reduced to ten men following Federico Ceccherini’s second yellow-card offence, which helped Napoli hold on to extend their unbeaten away run to eight matches in all competitions.

Even at his heroics, man-of-the-match Osimhen - who boasts of eight league goals in the 2021-22 campaign - was subbed off for Andrea Petagna in the 90th minute.

Article continues below

Whereas, Koulibaly and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were on parade from start to finish, while Algeria’s Faouzi Ghoulam made a cameo appearance.

Thanks to this result, Napoli climbed to second in Serie A having garnered 60 points from 29 matches - three points below AC Milan.

They welcome Udinese to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in their next outing on March 19.