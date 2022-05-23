Osimhen and Bassey to Premier League? Akpoborie advises Nigeria duo

Former Nigeria attacker Jonathan Akpoborie believes striker Victor Osimhen and defender Calvin Bassey are ready for the Premier League.

Osimhen has been a hit at Napoli this season and despite some injury setbacks, he featured for them in 27 Serie A matches, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists.

Bassey has also been a key player for Rangers and managed to play for them in 29 Scottish top-tier matches in which he provided three assists.

He also played in 15 Europa League matches, where the Gers went all the way to the final and lost to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in both the regulation and extra time.

The duo has been linked with moves to the Premier League and the 53-year-old Akpoborie has shared his view on the possibility.

"Playing in the Premier League is no doubt the dream of many players in the world. And if Osimhen and Bassey decide to choose that path then it’s a good move that should be encouraged," the former VfL Wolfsburg striker told Complete Sports."

Akpoborie, who featured for the Super Eagles 13 times and scored four goals, went on to explain what he liked about the two players.

"I have watched Osimhen closely and I appreciate his energy, hunger for goals and determination when on the field of play," he added.

"His performance at Napoli is also an indication that he has given a good account of himself. So I am not surprised that teams in the Premier League are battling for his signature.

"Likewise Bassey, who has really surprised many of us, most especially after his debut performance against the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs. He’s confident, pacy, and energetic.

"It will be good to see the two players fly the Nigerian flag in the Premier League."