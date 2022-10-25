Osimhen a 25-goal per season striker if he stays healthy at Napoli - Bonnetti

Italian pundit Matteo Bonnetti believes Victor Osimhen is a 25-goal per season striker if he stays fit and healthy for the entire Serie A campaign.

Osimhen scored 14 Serie A goals last season

He has so far scored four in this campaign

Bonnetti backs Osimhen to score 25 goals

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Super Eagle continued his fine start to the season after scoring the winner as Napoli floored AS Roma 1-0 in a Serie A fixture on Sunday.

His performance has caught the attention of Bonnetti who believes that should the Super Eagle stay fit for the entire campaign he will score 25 goals.

WHAT DID BONNETTI SAY? “It is easy to go with Ciro Immobile because of the number of goals he has scored, or Dusan Vlahovic because of his goals at Fiorentina," Bonnetti told CBS Sports Golazo in terms of the top strikers in Serie A.

“However, I choose Victor Osimhen because of the fear he puts in the defence. If you play a high line, he will get in behind.

“He has not had a full season, he has gotten injured in every season he has been at Napoli. If he can stay healthy for an entire season, he is a 25-goal per-season striker. But it is just more of the danger that he puts into the defence.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, Osimhen missed many matches for Napoli owing to a head injury but he ended up scoring 14 Serie A goals from 23 matches.

In this campaign, he started well before picking up the injury which saw him miss Nigeria friendly matches against Algeria. He has so far scored four league goals from seven appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? He will hope to start when Napoli take on Rangers in their Group A fixture of the Champions League at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday. Napoli are leading the group with 12 points from four matches.