Oshoala scores Champions League brace to inspire Barcelona to record

Asisat Oshoala scored a brace as Barcelona defeated Rosengard 6-0 to take their group goals tally to 29, their highest in Champions League history.

WHAT HAPPENED: Oshoala needed just 10 minutes to score her first goal. The Super Falcons attacker then completed her brace in six minutes.

The Spanish outfit scored the other four goals courtesy of Maria Leon, Fridolina Rolfo, Marta Torrejon, and Irene Paredes to claim a huge win against Rosengard at Camp Nou and seal progress to the next phase.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have now scored the most goals in the group stage, 29, from the six matches played, eclipsing the initial 24 strikes.

They finished top of Group D with 15 points, the same as Bayern Munich who have an inferior goal difference.

Oshoala has scored four goals and provided two assists in the five Champions League matches she has played.

ALL EYES ON: The 28-year-old was recently awarded the Pichichi for scoring the most goals in the top-tier last season, 20, alongside Geyse Ferreira who was turning out for Madrid CFF.

However, Barcelona snapped her up and the two are sharing the starting role for the team now. Oshoala's exploits mean manager Jonatan Giraldez has to get it right on who to start. Just like Oshoala, Ferreira has scored four Champions League goals but has more assists, four, as opposed to the Nigerian after five outings.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Oshoala might be involved when Barcelona play Sevilla in the top-tier outing on January 7.