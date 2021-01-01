Oshoala scores Barcelona's 100th Champions League goal against Manchester City

The Nigerian was the first to score in the Champions League for the Catalans in 2019, and has now achieved another historic feat in Monsa

Asisat Oshoala reached another milestone for her club on Wednesday when she scored Barcelona's 100th Champions League goal, in the quarter-final victory over Manchester City.



Since joining Lluis Cortes' side in January 2019, she has been on a remarkable run of form, notably coming on late as a substitute to score her side's consolation in a 4-1 defeat to champions Lyon.



Despite that final defeat, she entered the club's history books, scoring her side's first goal at this stage and also became the first African to score in a Women's Champions League final.



Having netted 20 goals in 19 games last season, Oshoala continued where she left off, scoring 15 goals in 19 league appearances, and twice in six Champions League outings this term.



In a bid for a third consecutive semi-final, Cortes' side, therefore, needed a quarter-final first-leg victory to boost their chances of progressing against the English giants at the U-Power Stadium.



Besides the quest for a win, the Catalans were also bidding to reach a milestone in the competition's history, searching for their 100th goal, with 99 in their last 51 matches and conceded 44 times.



In the list of Barca's all-time Champions League scorers, Oshoala was ranked seventh, having scored four times - six goals behind leader Jenni Hermoso with 12 for Barcelona.



Going up against Manchester City, who have not conceded a goal in their last six games, Oshoala was handed a starting role to continue her good form in the final third for the Catalans.



Despite's Hermoso's goalscoring form, Cortes's preference for the Nigeria international's superb record, having scored against the Citizens for former side Liverpool back in 2015.



To make up for her 17th-minute miss, the Super Falcons captain made the best of Mariona Caldentey's pass to fire the Spanish champions in front in the 35th minute.



On resuming in the second half, the former Arsenal and Liverpool forward won a penalty and Caldentey converted from the spot for Barcelona's second goal of the match in the 52nd minute.



The visitors, however, were gifted the chance to pull one back when Lauren Hemp was brought down in the area but Chloe Kelly failed to convert from the spot three minutes later.



In the final four minutes, Hermoso wrapped up the triumph in Italy for Barcelona to claim a clinical first-leg lead ahead of their trip to Manchester for the reserve tie at Academy Stadium.



Oshoala was in action for 70 minutes for the Spanish side and has now taken her Campions League tally this season to three in seven outings.

She has now found the back of the net in four consecutive games in all competitions for Barcelona.

With her latest goal, she has written her name in the history books once again, scoring her club's 100th Champions League goal and saw them become the 14th side to achieve the historic feat.