Oshoala scores and bags brace of assists in Barcelona victory

The Nigeria international notched her seventh goal of the season to help the Catalans extend their unbeaten run against Sevilla

Asisat Oshoala scored and provided two assists as Barcelona thrashed Sevilla 6-0 in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola game at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The Nigeria international was given a chance to add to her six goals in the current campaign and made the most of the opportunity to help the Catalans secure their ninth consecutive win.

On the heels of a 4-1 Champions League win at home over PSV, Barcelona continued their fine run as Caroline Graham Hansen assisted Alexia Putellas to open the scoring after 11 minutes.

More teams

Seven minutes later, Sevilla's defender gifted Barcelona a penalty kick and Jenni Hermoso converted for the second goal of the game.

On the brink of half time, the ruthless player got their third of the match when Hermoso set up Hansen to increase their advantage.

After the break, coach Lluís Cortes brought on Oshoala as a replacement for Hansen and she made an impactful introduction when she fired home off Hermoso's assist in the 67th minute.

The Super Falcons star teed up substitute Aitana Bonmati for a fifth of the encounter six minutes later for Barcelona before both combined well again to seal a big win 15 minutes from full time.

With the win, Barcelona reclaimed the top spot on goal difference, after tieing on 27 points with Tenerife who left it late to surrender their lead for a 1-1 draw at home against Sporting Huelva.

Article continues below

Oshoala featured for the last 44 minutes of the game and has now scored seven goals and given two assists in nine games this term.

For Sevilla, Nigeria's Toni Payne and Namibia's Zenatha Coleman were in action for 44 and 58 minutes respectively but could not save Cristian Toro's team from their sixth defeat of the season.

In their final matches of the year 2020, Barcelona will travel to face Deportivo La Coruna, while Sevilla host Tenerife on December 22.