Oshoala's captaincy snub: 'Please improve' implore Super Falcons fans

by Joel Omotto

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala claims she was not aware of the decision to strip her of the Super Falcons captaincy, three years after taking over the armband from Desire Oparanozie - it's an accusation that's prompted diverse reactions from the Nigeria fanbase.

Oshoala took over from Oparanozie, who lost the armband, for speaking against what she termed poor treatment from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) following the conclusion of the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Head coach Randy Waldrum named a 25-member squad ahead of two-legged international friendly matches against Canada in which Oshoala was dropped and defender Onome Ebi named as captain, although the motivation behind the decision is yet to be truly delineated.

A section of fans in Nigeria seem to believe this theory with some claiming that Oshoala, who is currently out injured, performs better for Barcelona than the Super Falcons.

They point to her Barcelona form where she has 19 goals in 16 games while she has not netted for Nigeria in her last six outings, the last being a hat-trick against Equatorial Guinea in Turkey in February 2021 as enough proof.

“LMAO, I’m just hearing this oo but okay,” Oshoala responded on Twitter following news that she had been dropped as captain, a comment that drew immediate reactions from fans.

“They said you don't perform well in green and white colours but play well in Barcelona. Please improve,” @asakesadollar replied to Oshoala.

@LawalAfolabi2 agrees with this view, and would not mind her out of the team altogether.

He said: “To be frank with you, you never deserved to be captain. Ever since you made a name, you never gave us your A-game, the reason Super Falcons falter all time. You have no business in that team until you are ready to put the same energy you put at Barca out for us.”

However, there are those in the players’ corner: “Regardless of what the NFF did, please just don't mind their behaviour," said @Emmanuel74Enyi1.

"There are so many of your fans like me who are looking up to you to make us proud. Keep doing your good work."

“Are you surprised? A country that can sack a whole police chief when he is on official duty only to hear on radio about his replacement. Be happy they didn't remove you when you are on the pitch,” added @chindondollars.

The NFF has a history of falling out or alienating players who seem to speak their minds and this always disrupts instead of improving team harmony.

Oparanozie’s dismissal as captain, and later exclusion from the team, drew outrage from a section of fans and players, who saw it as punishment for her protest against unpaid bonuses at the 2019 World Cup in France rather than loss of form.

Oshoala’s case is also creating unnecessary noise, at a time when the Super Falcons should be focusing on the crucial assignments ahead.

Article continues below

“They don't want the team to bond and those that challenge them must be phased out,” said @MayowaM4 on Twitter, in reference to what Oshoala’s exclusion might create in the team.

This seems to be happening already, as the Barca star appeared to aim a subtle dig at her replacement Ebi, tweeting: “May I not be 40 and still crave for validation,” in reference to the 38-year-old, who will now lead the Super Falcons to what will be her seventh Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in July.

That is likely to do more harm than good to the team, especially if Oshoala, who last played for Nigeria in the Aisha Buhari Cup in September 2021, rejoins the squad.