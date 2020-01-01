Oshoala returns to Barcelona fold after Christmas holiday in Nigeria

The Super Falcons star has returned to work and was in training on Thursday as the team trained ahead of their next league match

Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala is back in Spain after visiting family members in Nigeria.

The Nigeria international took off on December 23 after guiding the Calatan giants to 3-1 triumph against Tenerife in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola match played at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The 25-year-old ended a two-month goal drought to finish her 2019 on a high in the final match of the year.

On her week-long visit to Nigeria, the three-time African Women's Player of the Year held her Football 4 Girls Clinic in Lagos, which attracted A-list entertainers and footballers in the country.

Article continues below

On Thursday, Barcelona confirmed the return of the Super Falcons star along with Mexico's Pam Tajonar to the fold and was in training as they trained ahead of their trip to Lezama.

Barcelona are leaders of the Spanish top-flight with a five-point lead after 13 games and are now preparing for their clash against Athletic Club at Estadio Santa Maria de Lezama on Sunday.

Oshoala, who is the race for the 2019 African Women's Player of the Year, will hope to start the new year on a high with Barcelona.