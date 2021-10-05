Orlando Pirates striker Peprah explains why he chose the Buccaneers

Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah has revealed he received offers elsewhere but opted to join the Buccaneers as the perfect platform to build his career and also the prospect of playing Premier Soccer League football.

The Ghanaian attacker was signed as Pirates faced challenges upfront mostly due to injuries which saw the likes of Deon Hotto and Terrence Dzvukamanja being played as number 9s.

He has been fighting for playing time against Tshegofatso Mabasa and Frank Mhango in the absence of injured forward Zakhele Lepasa.

“The league in Ghana was very tough and competitive but as compared to the South African league, I’m sure the PSL is tougher than the Ghanaian one,” Peprah told Pirates media.

“In the Ghanaian league you will be bullied by defenders but I’m sure it is the same in South Africa.

“It all started when the Ghana Premier League ended. I received many offers but I decided to choose Orlando Pirates because they were one of the clubs I always wanted to join. I am happy to join Orlando Pirates.

“I also chose Orlando Pirates because I knew they are a club that will be the next step for me to build my career. Also, the PSL will help me improve my career. That’s why I joined Orlando Pirates.”

A lot of expectations have fallen on Peprah’s shoulders for goals as Pirates are keen to end a decade without lifting the PSL title.

Despite the striker struggling to cement his place in the team with just one substitute appearance so far, he has set out to be one of the league’s leading scorers at the end of the season.

“I’m going to do my best and try all I can to help them achieve all their goals,” said Peprah.

“I want to be among the 2021/22 season strikers to score the most goals at the end of the campaign and also help the club be on top of the log as well as winning some Cups.

“My style of play, I would say I have the ability to shoot. I have the strength, speed and I have some little qualities I knew will help me to prove a point when I join Orlando Pirates. That is why I chose this club.

“Even the reception at the club on my first day was very fantastic. The way they welcomed me at the clubhouse and at the training ground, everything was very perfect. So I’m very happy to join Orlando Pirates.”

Peprah arrived at Pirates to find compatriot Richard Ofori who is Ghana’s number one goalkeeper.

“I have spoken a lot with Richard Ofori and he has taught me a lot,” Peprah said.

“He told me that this is a big club and the expectations are very high, so once I’m here I have to do my best to help the team achieve all the goals they have set out for this season.”