Orlando Pirates striker Mhango eyes move to Europe

Orlando Pirates forward Frank Mhango is hoping his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations finals will earn him a contract overseas.

After missing Malawi’s Group B opening game against Guinea, Mhango returned to face Zimbabwe, grabbing a brace in the 2-1 win.

The Buccaneers star hopes that performance will thrust him into the spotlight together with his teammates to win a move to Europe.

“My ambition is to see Malawian players, and I, including me as well, to go and play overseas [in Europe] because this is the only way we can show our talent,” said Mhango as per SuperSport.

“We have players who deserve to be overseas. I think after this tournament there will be four or five players who will play overseas from the squad, I am sure of it.

“That is the thing I have been telling the team. Everyone is watching this tournament. They must fight, not just to win, but also to show a good performance.”

The Flames forward has been struggling for playing time at the Soweto giants, featuring in just four Premier Soccer League matches and failing to score or provide assists in all of them.

This is after he struggled with injuries last season as well as at the start of the current campaign.

Now, he is looking to put behind a difficult season at Pirates with another eye-catching performance against Senegal on Tuesday in their final group game.

“It’s a big game, they look good on paper because there are big stars there for Senegal,” Mhango said.

“People can say we must fear them, but at the end of the day it is 90 minutes and it will be determined on the field of play.

“People did doubt us and see us as underdogs, but we have got a big heart and I can see everyone on the team wants to play that game and show that we can be better than them.”

It is Mhango’s maiden Afcon finals and Malawi would reach the knockout round should they beat Senegal in what would be an difficult task.