Orlando Pirates midfielder Mosele goes AWOL from Bafana Bafana camp

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says it is “extremely disappointing” they could not locate Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele to report for camp on Sunday to start preparations for back-to-back 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Mosele has since been replaced by SuperSport United’s Jesse Donn who received his maiden national team call-up.

Bafana play their third match of Group G against Ethiopia away on Saturday, before hosting the same side three days later.

“Sadly Goodman has absconded, we have tried reaching him to no avail and this is extremely disappointing. We are very happy that Jesse Donn has heeded the call and reported for duty almost immediately,” Broos told the Safa website.

Also ruled out of the upcoming games is Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa who has since been replaced by another SuperSport player Luke Fleurs.

Lebosa missed Masandawana’s last two games and will not regain his fitness in time for international duty.

He also missed the last World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana due to injury.

“This is unfortunate. Lebusa was assessed on the first day [Sunday] of camp and he has been nursing an injury which he had hoped would heal prior to reporting for national duty,” said Bafana team doctor Tshepo Molobi.

“The nature of his injury is that of a right quad strain and we would rather not risk further injury, hence he has been released from camp, back into the care of his club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We are taking the safer approach as we do not want to see Mosa being sidelined for longer than is necessary with this type of injury.”

Both players called up as replacements are poised to make their Bafana debuts if given a run by Broos against Ethiopia.

But between the two, it is Fleurs who has some international experience, having previously played for South Africa’s junior national teams.

He was one of the Under-23s best players at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I’ve played under-17 and also recently played at the Tokyo Olympics. This is my first call up for the senior men’s national team and I’m going to make the most of it,” said Fleurs.