Orlando Pirates come first, then Ghana and 2022 World Cup - Ofori

WHAT HAPPENED? Ofori is likely to be in Ghana’s final World Cup squad for the tournament that will run from November 20 to December 18. While he faces stiff competition from the likes of Joe Wollacott and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Ofori appears unfazed. He is also battling fitness issues that have kept him out of Pirates’ last two games.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The most important thing is Orlando Pirates because daily, you work with your team and the national team is based on what you do for your club,” said Ofori as per Sowetan Live. “I don’t think about the national team at the moment because if you are not fit in your club, the national team is useless. The most important thing is I need to perform and do my best, so that when they call, I know I am ready.

“If you are not performing in your club when you go there, mentally you are weak and the World Cup stage is the biggest dream of every young player to play there. At the moment I’m thinking about the club, and how I will help them achieve and be successful this season. That’s my ambition.

“The most important thing is we fight as a team, we win as a team and move as a team. Most of the time I always say I don’t compete everywhere I go. I compete with myself, so it doesn’t matter who plays, the most important thing is to make the Orlando Pirates family proud.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ofori is likely to be the only PSL player going to the World Cup. At the start of the year, a number of PSL players had a chance to be at the quadrennial global football tournament. Nigeria defender Olisa Ndah, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi as well as DR Congo centre-back Nathan Idumba had their national teams in the final round of qualifiers for the World Cup but fell by the wayside.

Ofori has been working to regain his fitness to feature in Saturday's Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs. If he manages to play, he will be out to prove that he deserves to be in Qatar.