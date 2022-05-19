Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs: Two Caf finals in two years, Soweto giants on the up?

Last season it was Kaizer Chiefs who reached the Caf Champions League final, and now a year later, Orlando Pirates are in the Confederation Cup final.

A foreigner looking at the bare stats might think that these are good times for South African football and for the two Soweto giants in particular.

However, that is not really the case - in the last seven years, Chiefs and Pirates have between them won just one competition - the 2021 MTN8.

Meanwhile Mamelodi Sundowns, who have completely dominated the PSL trophies on offer over the past six or seven seasons, have struggled to move past the quarter-final stages of the Champions League, a tournament they won in 2016.

While Sundowns have been racking up five consecutive league titles, Chiefs and Pirates have rarely challenged for honours.

In fact, last season Amakhosi only just managed to sneak into the top eight, while this season, Pirates are currently seventh.

Both clubs have also been beset by unhappy fans, poor signings and a constant chopping and changing of coaches, and so it's surely safe to say, that their respective performances in Africa have been an exception to the norm.

How and why have Pirates and Chiefs done well on the continent?

It's also probably the lack of expectation. No one, not even their own fans, expected Bucs or the Glamour Boys to conquer Africa, and so without a lot of weight on their shoulders, the players were able to go out and perform.

Playing away in Africa, they've been able to operate more under the radar, and perhaps the fan ban due to Covid-19 over the past two seasons would also have assisted the Soweto giants when playing on hostile away territory.

There could also be a bit of the 'siege mentality' - both the Chiefs and Pirates camps will have been under pressure over the past few years as disgruntled fans have made their voices heard.

And so the long travels and camps across the continent may have brought the players closer together and helped foster the team spirit needed for a successful cup run.

What the outstanding performances show is that there is a certain amount of grit and determination in the two teams.



It also suggests that the Soweto sides are not that far off reviving themselves and that with a few tweaks could see them returning to the top, because while perhaps good fortune may have played a little part in their African successes, it would only have taken them so far.