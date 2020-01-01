Orji scores as Uchendu makes winning debut for Linkopings against Orebro

The Nigerian duo were in superb form as their side maintained their winning run in the build-up to their Damallsvenskan season

Ebere Orji was on target and Chinaza Uchendu made her debut appearance in style as Linkopings defeated Orebro 3-1 in a Swedish Damallsvenskan friendly match on Thursday.

Orji joined the Damallsvenskan outfit on a one-year deal in February, while Uchendu arrived at the club on Sunday after signing an 18-month contract with the Swedish club.

While Nigeria international Uchendu was making her debut, her compatriot Orji, who made an impactful debut in the friendly at Eskilstuna United was on her second start for Linkopings.

At Linkopings Arena, the hosts were looking to build on their win at Eskilstuna and Orji gave them a deserving lead in the 21st minute.

Before the half time break, Norwegian midfielder Frida Maanum doubled the advantage for Linkopings with her 45th-minute superb strike.

Maanum bagged her brace and the hosts third of the match 12 minutes after the restart to seal the triumph as Frida Skogman's effort 14 minutes from time only meant a consolation for Orebro.

Debutant Uchendu, who donned jersey number 20 only saw the final 12 minutes of the encounter, while compatriot Orji, who scored her first goal for the club, lasted 65 minutes.

However, new-signing Uchenna Kanu, whose signing was announced alongside Uchendy on Tuesday is yet to join the team as she is expected to arrive at the Swedish city in the coming days.

The latest win was the second in a row for Linkopings after a 1-0 triumph at Eskilstuna and they will be hoping to record a winning start to the season at home against Vaxjo on June 27.