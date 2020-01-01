Orji bags brace as Kanu makes debut in Linkopings win over Nambi's Vaxjo

Nigerian duo played vital roles for their sides as they earned victory against the Ugandan midfielder's side on Saturday

Ebere Orji was on target twice as Uchenna Kanu made her Damallsvenskan debut outing in style as Linkopings earned a 3-0 opening day triumph against Violah Nambi's Vaxjo on Saturday.

Orji left Umea to join the Swedish outfit in February, while Kanu arrived from Spanish side Sevilla last Sunday and made a cameo appearance as the former bagged a brace in the team's win.

Having defeated Eskilstuna United and Orebro, Linkopings built on their morale-boosting warm-up triumphs and Orji scored the team's first goal of the season to open the lead in the 14th minute.

The hosts sustained their fine start and they were rewarded with the second goal of the tie through Frida Maanum 10 minutes later.

In the 32nd minute, Orji grabbed her brace in what turned out to be the winner for Olof Unogard's side at Linkoping Arena.

Orji, who is now the top scorer of Damallsvenskan with her two goals, played for 81 minutes before being replaced by compatriot Kanu, while Chinaza Uchendu was an unused substitute.

On the other hand, Uganda's Nambi could not make a difference for Mangus Olsson's team after replacing Stina Lennartsson inside injury time as they suffered a losing start to the season.

The triumph moves Linkopings to the top of the Damallsvenskan log with three points, while pointless Vaxjo are bottom of the table after their opening match of the season.

The Nigerian trio and Linkopings will take on Vittsjö GIK in Hässleholm on July 5, while Nambi and Vaxjo will seek to bounce back against Uppsala at Myresjohus Arena on July 4.