Orit: UPL champions Vipers SC complete winger's signing from Mbarara City

The star becomes the second acquisition by the Venoms who have already brought on board Disan Galiwango

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) 2019/20 champions Vipers SC have completed the signing of Ibrahim Orit from Mbarara City.

The Venoms have started their transfer business in earnest as they prepare for a Champions League appearance next season after they were declared champions of the abandoned season.

Orit becomes Vipers' second signing as the winger joins on a three-year contract. On July 1, Vipers confirmed they had signed Disan Galiwango from Express FC.

"The Soroti-born Cranes winger joins the four-time league champions as a free agent on a three years agreement subject to renewal after its expiration in June 2023," Vipers said as they confirmed the arrival of the 22-year old star.

"Orit becomes Vipers' second signing as coach Fred Kajoba tries to fill all yawning gaps identified during the few months he has been at the club's helm.

"Having spent three competitive seasons at the Western Uganda based club, the proud Itesot brings pace, artistry combined with a huge work rate to the newly-crowned league champions."

Orit launched his career at Junior Eagles Football Academy before he landed at Future Stars which is a regional league club. He joined the UPL side Mbarara City in 2017.

He scored four goals as he turned out to be one of the main stars for Mbarara City as they finished seventh on the UPL log.

"I‘m happy to be here as it has always been my dream to feature for this competitive club and when the coach called to express his interest, it wasn’t a hard decision to make," Orit told the club's website after putting pen to paper.

"Allow me also to thank the Mbarara City administration for the wonderful time I have had with them and all fans for the love they showed throughout my stay at the club."

Coach Kajoba will rely on the winger to solve issues in an area he had pointed out as one that needs to be seriously strengthened. Orit is expected to fight with Allan Kayiwa for a position in the first team once the new season starts.

"The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes and Orit’s squad number will be confirmed soon," Vipers concluded.