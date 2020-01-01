Orit reveals European dream after signing for Vipers SC

The forward is among the new players the reigning league champions signed, in order to bolster the squad for the Champions League

Vipers SC’s Ibrahim Orit has revealed his European dream after signing for the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC.

Orit penned a three-year deal with the Venoms from Mbarara City and he has now stated his ultimate dream is to sign for a professional European club. He is set to be part of the Vipers team that will represent the country in the Caf Champions League.

“It [Vipers] is a big club every player wants to join. Every time we played against Vipers, I had to play really hard,” Orit told Vipers TV.

“The higher you go, as a player you have to work harder and so I do not see any big challenge because it is the same game we are going to play. What I know is that it is all about working hard and doing what the coach and the club wants.

“My target is to play in Europe, it is all about working hard, I will follow the coach’s instructions and I will make it hopefully.”

Orit talked about his moments before he signed for the Kitende club and how he has interacted with his new teammates before the 2020/21 season starts.

“My best game was here against Vipers which ended in a 2-2 draw because I scored a goal and made an assist. It was crucial to pick a point away from home,” the forward added.

“Paul Willa is my toughest opponent. He gives me a challenge whenever I face him as I have to plan a lot on how to beat him. He is strong, very hard and has speed too.”

“My best friends are Rashid Toha, Paul Mucureezi and Willa. Toha is a funny guy and very friendly to me. He welcomed me when I had just signed although he is tall and I am short.”

Orit is hopeful a successful time with the four-time Premier League winners will usher an opportunity to play for Uganda Cranes.

“I am looking to performing well so that I am summoned back to the national team again,” he concluded.

Orit started his career at Junior Eagles Academy before he featured for Soroti, Garage, Amuria Crane City and Future Stars FC. He then signed for Mbarara City which became his first top-tier club.