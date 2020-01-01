Orit eyeing professional career after Vipers SC stint

The former Mbarara player reveals why he finally landed at St Marys Kitende and his targets ahead of the new season

Vipers SC new signing Ibrahim Orit has revealed his intentions to help the club to win the trophies and also use it as a stepping stone to professional football in Europe.

The Soroti-born attacking midfielder joined the Venoms last Thursday after agreeing to pen a four-year contract from Mbarara City.

This was after the newly crowned Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions had tried to sign the player in the previous season but the deal fell through.

Orit has now told the club’s official website what prompted his move to the club, which will take part in the Caf Champions League, and also praised coach Fred Kajoba, whom he described as a father figure for many players in the Ugandan top-flight.

“I am extremely happy to be here as it has always been my dream to play for Vipers. It’s a big club with talented players and a fantastic coach,” Orit told the club’s official website in his first interview after signing the contract.

“In the life of a footballer, you always want to play at the biggest stage, a year ago I wanted to come but it didn’t happen and now that I am here, I want to improve myself too on top of winning titles for the club.”

On whether he was disappointed when the deal fell through in the 2018-19 season, Orit said: “I was disappointed when it didn’t happen, but it was my motivation as it pushed me to work harder. I know my former club still loves me but now that I am here, I cannot wait to get started.”

Asked on what he wants to achieve with the club, Orit explained: “Vipers is a winning team and joining when they’re champions, brings another dimension. Therefore, I won’t rest on my laurels as I have to continue with the team’s winning mentality. Further to that, I am eyeing a professional career after Vipers.”

Orit also said he was looking forward to working with Kajoba, who initiated the move to have him play for Vipers.

“[Kajoba] is a good coach who at times takes it to the level of acting as a father and I have already experienced it with him at the national team,” Orit continued. “I expect a good working relationship with him here at Vipers.”

When asked if he had messages for the Venom fans, Orit answered in the positive: “I know they rate me highly after my good times with Mbarara City. Therefore, I will do my best to keep up the standards and make them happy.

“Sincerely, football cannot be enjoyable without fans hence their involvement is very key. In that regard, I promise to work very hard to always make them happy.”