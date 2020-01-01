Opio has what it takes to be a star at KCCA FC – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach sings the praises of the young striker who scored the only goal against Tooro United last week

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has praised teenage striker Opio Sunday, who helped his side to beat Tooro United 1-0 in a Ugandan Premier League match last week.

Opio, who had previously featured against Bright Stars after coming on in the second half, scored his debut goal for the Ugandan champions' in the slim victory against Tooro which helped them to slice the lead against table-toppers Vipers SC to just four points.

Now coach Mutebi has openly stated the young striker will go places.

“Opio [Sunday] has all it takes to be a star at KCCA,” Mutebi told the club’s official website. “We have been with this boy for two years now and he has displayed some quality and good technique. He can only become better.

“He came into the team and immediately made an impact against a stubborn Tooro side. He is still playing with our junior side but we shall also use him in some UPL games for the senior side.

“Just like Allan [Okelo], Mustafa [Kizza] and others, Opio Sunday and other youngsters can go down that lane. He has been through our development side and knows the ethos and values of this club. He has been nurtured to fit in the system and our philosophy.

“We shall insist on grooming these players and grooming them into becoming champions and also to believe that they are extremely talented players, if they can stay grounded and loyal to the process, the sky is the limit for them."

Sunday joined KCCA in 2018 and is a student at Masaka Senior Secondary School in his senior four vacations.