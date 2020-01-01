Oparanozie joins 22 world stars in online workout to mark Olympic Day

The organisers are marking this year's day with 24-hour activities, featuring top athletes, including the Nigerian on Tuesday

Desire Oparanozie has joined other world football stars in Tuesday's online Olympic Day workout to annually celebrate the sport and values.

Oparanozie made the list of 23 international athletes, which also includes Kenya’s 1500m gold medallist Faith Kipyegon and USA’s 13-time Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer Jessica Long.

She is the only footballer and the fourth athlete from the continent picked to feature in the digital workout, along with South Africa's swimmer Cameron van der Burgh and Senegal's surfer Cherif Fall.

The global health crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak forced the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 postponement and the IOC initiated the activities for the #StayStrong, #StayActive, #StayHealthy campaign.

On Tuesday, 23 athletes will join the recording of a live official Olympic Day workout video, beginning from 11 am local time across 20 time zones on its official Instagram handle, Olympic.

“We are all in the same situation right now,” IOC President, Thomas Bach told the website.

“With the global coronavirus crisis, all of us are living with much uncertainty about the future. In these difficult times, we need the values of sport, our shared Olympic values of excellence, friendship, respect and solidarity, more than ever.

"The Olympic flame can be the light at the end of the dark tunnel that we all find ourselves in now. On Olympic Day, we are sending this Olympic message to everybody.

"Please stay strong, stay active, stay healthy. In this Olympic spirit, I wish you all a wonderful Olympic Day 2020,” the President concluded.

Confirming her live appearance for 11 am, the Super Falcons striker, who captained Nigeria at the Women's World Cup in France last year, shared her joy over her inclusion.

"Olympic day is here. Honoured to be among the top 20 athletes around the world to lead on the IOC activation," Oparanozie wrote on her Instagram page.

"You won't wanna miss this for anything. Tune in on my IG live with @olympics @olympicchannel tomorrow at 11 am.