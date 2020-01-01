Uganda's Opaala talks Ballon d'Or dream & hope of conquering the football world

The youngster has won the MVP awards in the 2019 Copa Coca Cola and in the Masaza Ga Busoga tournament already as he launches career

Uganda and Busoga United junior team midfielder Edrine Opaala has revealed his hopes of becoming the world's best footballer as well as winning the most coveted individual prize, the Ballon d'Or.

Opaala was named the 2019 Copa Coca Cola Most Valuable Player and won the same award in the Masaza Ga Busoga tournament when he was playing for Buzaya County in the 2019 edition.

The 2004-born youngster also named Brazilian star Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi as footballers he idolises on the international stage.

More teams

“My football dream is no doubt to be one time the best player on the planet and continent, something that I feel I can achieve through hard work when I make it for professional football,” Opaala told Sports256.

“I have won the MVP awards on many occasions in youth tournaments, so my dream is one time being the world’s best footballer.”

As he features for both the Busoga United junior team as well as Uganda U17 side, Opaala hopes to get promoted to the club's senior team at the end of the currently suspended season.

He made the first appearance for the senior team during the Uganda Cup match against Busia Young FC.

“I am working towards playing in the Uganda Premier League soon. It will be good if I will be promoted here but there some other good clubs like KCCA FC I would wish to play for,” he explained.

“But it all goes to where I would get more playing time for me to develop more as a player.”

Opaala believes his nascent football journey has been made even easier by the help of Jinja SSS headmistress and Busoga United chairperson Diana Nyago.

“Madam [Diana] Nyago is a lady who loves football players and Sports generally. She became my friend since I Joined Jinja SSS,” he stated.

“She is like a parent to me, has always advised me and reached on to here whenever I needed anything. She loves us like her own children, besides that, has given me a bursary ever since I joined the team up to now when I am completing my studies.

“Nyago also gave me the opportunity to play for Busoga United Junior team and soon I will be featuring in the senior team If all goes well, Isha Allah.”

Meanwhile, the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) Youth development manager Bashir Mutyaba has challenged the youngster to remain focused in order to achieve the best from his otherwise promising talent.

“Opaala is a brilliant player with good technique, proper game understanding and well-disciplined, has a bright future only if he keeps focused and works harder because talent alone is not enough nowadays,” Mutyaba told the same publication

Article continues below

“He is already in the setup and can further be developed by giving him exposure on the youth national teams as well as working with his Club Busoga United to rectify his areas of weakness and enhancing his strengths.”