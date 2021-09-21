'Onyeka stepped in well to deny Wolves' - Brentford's Thomas Frank

The Nigeria international was introduced in the second half with the Bees a man down but pulled off a defensive display and recorded a victory

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has singled out forward Frank Onyeka for his defensive role that helped the team to secure a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Bees produced a resilient display at Molineux Stadium to emerge 2-0 winners after goals from Ivan Toney in the 28th minute and Bryan Mbeumo in the 34th minute.

At 2-0, the game turned into Wolves' favour after Brentford’s Shandon Baptiste was sent off in the 64th minute and four minutes later, Nigeria striker Onyeka was introduced, replacing Sergi Canos.

The 23-year-old resorted to playing from the back and Brentford held on to snatch their second win of the season, but what impressed their manager most is how Onyeka and the other substitutes defended well to the end.

“It says a lot about the players and also those coming off the bench in Zanka, Mads Roerslev and Frank [Onyeka] who were ready to step in, that Wolves had no shots on target,” Frank told the club’s official website.

“We have that defensive mentality where we want to press and defend as high as possible away from our goal, but we can also defend box when needed and that’s a massive thing we need to continue with.

“We defended very well with bodies on the line and made the pitch smaller with our willingness to run and work hard.”

Frank went further to praise his charges after the win: “I believe in my boys, in the team and the whole squad so surprising me is not the word. They constantly impress me because I know how much they are capable of and the potential they have.

Article continues below

“If people are surprised because we are a bus stop in Hounslow and we have the lowest budget by a mile, then I agree. But it’s impressive we have eight points after five games, three clean sheets – should have been four – and performed consistently well.

“I think it says a lot about the job we’re doing, but we’re also humble so we only celebrate for 24 hours, and then it’s back to work.”

The promoted side are placed ninth on the table with eight points and will next host Liverpool at Brentford Community Stadium on September 25.