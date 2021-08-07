Onyedinma dazzles with goal and assist on Luton Town debut, Oduor's Barnsley held by Cardiff City

The Nigeria midfielder had a memorable debut outing at Kenilworth Road as the Hatters started the new season with an emphatic win

Fred Onyedinma stood out as Luton Town's hero in Saturday's Championship encounter with his goal and two assists in their 3-0 victory over Peterborough United.

The Lagos-born midfielder moved to Luton at the end of last season after two years at Wycombe Wanderers where he scored three goals in the Championship last season.

The 24-year-old assisted Nigerian descent Elijah Adebayo who opened the scoring in the 30th minute and he provided another assist for Harry Cornick, eight minutes after the hour-mark to double their lead before completing the rout with his 71st-minute strike.

Onyedinma was on parade for 82 minutes before he was replaced by Carlos Gomes and DR Congo's Pele Ruddock was replaced three minutes later.

Adebayo played the entire duration while Zimbabwe's Admiral Muskwe was introduced as a 78th-minute substitute for Luton Town.

The victory shot the Hatters to second in the Championship table, behind leaders Hull City and they will be aiming to build on the emphatic win when they visit League Two club Stevenage for a Carabao Cup fixture on Tuesday before tackling West Bromwich Albion in a league match on August 14.

Elsewhere at Cardiff City, Kenya winger Clarke Oduor was introduced as a 72nd-minute substitute for Barnsley in their 1-1 draw against the Bluebirds.

Toby Sibbick salvaged a point for Barnsley in the 69th minute after Marlon Pack broke the deadlock at the Cardiff City Stadium in the 54th minute.

At the Pride Park Stadium, Senegal’s Naby Sarr scored an equaliser for Huddersfield Town as they held Derby County to a 1-1 draw.

Sarr powered in Sorba Thomas’s cross with his head on the stroke of half-time after Curtis Davies fired the hosts ahead in the 39th minute.