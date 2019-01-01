Onyango reveals why he rescinded earlier retirement plans

The custodian had hinted the match against Cape Verde last year would have been his last for the Cranes

Uganda captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango has revealed why he rescinded his earlier decision to retire from international football.

In November 2018, the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper said the upcoming home game against Cape Verde would have been his last for the Cranes. Uganda won that match to book a slot in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

“I think this is my last Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in front of the home fans. Even if I leave, I am confident that there are good replacements who will do the job,” Onyango told reporters then.

But the custodian has revealed why he did not retire after leading Uganda to the Round of 16 in Egypt.

“The last time I was here, I thought it would be my last time playing an Afcon qualifier in front of home fans,” Onyango told Kawowo Sports after helping Uganda register a 2-0 win over Malawi on Saturday.

Onyango specifically pointed out Sebastien Desabre's decision to quit as the national team coach as the real action which made him prolong his stay with the Cranes.

Desabre left the team after the 2019 Afcon finals, a decision which forced the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) to replace the entire technical bench.

“I am back here to serve my country. I had thought I would not be here but I revised the decision," he continued.

"We had lost the coach and as a captain, I could not just abandon the family."