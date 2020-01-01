'Playing on artificial turf was a challenge for some Uganda players' - Onyango

The Cranes scored late in the second half in the Group B Afcon qualifier against South Sudan to get closer to Cameroon

Uganda captain Denis Onyango has stated some players struggled against South Sudan because they are not used to playing on artificial turf.

Second-half substitute Halid Lwaliwa struck late to ensure the Cranes picked up a 1-0 win over the Bright Stars in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

South Sudan were destined for what could have been their first point in Group B, but Lwaliwa’s 86th-minute goal denied them the point despite a strong performance against the hosts.

"The young players who came in changed the team," the Mamelodi Sundowns custodian said after the match.

"They changed the game a lot, they were used to the artificial turf unlike some of those who started the game.

"Most of us rarely play on the carpet, we have been used to Namboole, so everyone is a master in his own area. Halid came in and scored for us, he was home but the delivery from Miya was also good."

The 35-year-old has also lauded the effort from the players despite playing without the fans which has been a norm.

"I thank the players for fighting as a unit and I think if we win the return leg in Kenya we will be able to qualify," Onyango added.

"We just need to stay calm. We are used to playing at home with the 12th player, the fans, which in this case became a challenge to us because we had no fans to push us

"We knew it would be a difficult game depending on the results South Sudan had got in the recent past.

"South Sudan’s last international games were two goalless draws away to Cameroon which shows a compounded team, they are playing as a team, they defended hard which became a problem for us."