Onyango, Miya and the best current Ugandan 5-a-side team

Goal, in association with Guinness, create a 2019 dream 5-a-side team of Ugandan players

This is our pick, who would make your all-time dream 5-a-side team of current Uganda stars?

Denis Onyango

Where else could we start but with Onyango, who’s consistently been among Africa’s finest goalkeeper in recent years, and is broadly recognised as the finest stopper still playing on African soil.

Onyango would contribute considerable experience following his tenure with Mamelodi Sundowns, would be an excellent leader for our team, and would effectively organise those players ahead of him.



Mike Azira

Gritty Azira would be the ballast in Uganda’s 2019 5-a-side team, anchoring the base of our side and allowing those players ahead of him to express themselves.

At 32, he’d be another experienced campaigner in this side, and the Chicago Fire battler would be a fine addition following his decade-long tenure in the United States.



Farouk Miya

Miya would be a key goal threat in this Uganda team, capable of taking people on, slaloming past defenders, and firing beyond the opposition stopper.

The attacker, who’s still only 21, is also a master of long-range shooting, and would be a dangerous prospect on a 5-a-side field, where opponents could never relax knowing what he’s capable of producing from nothing.



Emmanuel Okwi

Capable of cutting in from wide areas before finishing effectively, or of driving through the middle of the park, Okwi would be a lethal addition to this Uganda Dream 5-a-side team.

Now with Al-Ittihad of Egypt following an earlier, unsuccessful, move to Europe, Okwi was recently linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, and could have represented a nightmare prospect for PSL defences.

He scored the only goal of the game as new Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry got his first win—against Ethiopia—in an international friendly last month.

Allan Kateregga

Azira and Onyango bring defensive nous and experience to our Uganda 5-a-side dream team, Okwi and Miya bring the goals, and Kateregga brings the flair.

The wideman struggled to make his mark in the PSL, and appeared neglected at times by previous Cranes boss Sebastien Desabre, but his ability to flummox defenders and beat his man could make him an appealing x-factor.

He may not be in McKinstry’s plans just yet, but Kateregga retains the natural talent to make him a big asset to the East Africans moving forward…and his flamboyance in possession could open up space for the team’s other attackers to thrive.