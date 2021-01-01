Onyango demands Ush100m from Melbet & Paragon Bet for image rights violation

The custodian claim the firms used his photos for promotional purposes during the international break without permission

Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango has demanded Ush50 million from each of Melbet and Paragon betting firms for alleged violation of his image rights.

Through his lawyers, Muwema and Co. Advocates, the experienced Cranes skipper claimed the two firms used his image for the promotion of their products before the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi in March.

"Our client’s attention was recently drawn to advertisement carried out by both Melbet and Paragon bet on their social media handles to promote their products for the Uganda Cranes games against Burkina Faso and Malawi," the statement of demand read as reported by Kawowo Sports.

"The unauthorised use of our client’s image is a deliberate violation of his image rights for which we shall hold you liable, given the fact that our client is signed up as an ambassador to another entity in the same business.



"The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to demand that you desist from any future usage of our client’s image to promote your products and to further demand that you pay our client Ush50,000,000 [Uganda shillings fifty million only] as compensation for violation of his image rights."



The two qualifiers were of great importance for Uganda as they attempted to book a ticket to the Cameroon Afcon next year. However, after a 0-0 draw against Burkina Faso in Kitende and a subsequent 1-0 loss to the Flames in Blantyre, the Cranes could not qualify.

The failure to qualify for a third straight Afcon finals saw Fufa president Moses Magogo reveal some radical measures that are set to be implemented in order to revive the national side.

"We are going to start a new cycle of rebuilding Uganda Cranes," Magogo said. "It is indeed true that we have had a team. It is indeed true the team has performed. It is indeed true players get tired. Teams are built in cycles.

"We have taken consideration into budding young players. Some results might not be good in the beginning. The rebuilding process will see some players retained in the senior team.

"It is unfortunate that we did not qualify for the Afcon finals for the third successive time. When I came into this office I said I do not want to be judged by qualification.

Article continues below

"I want to be judged by creating systems that help in the development of the game in the country.

"Even the best teams in the world win or lose some matches. What you do is go back and do an analysis of the losses and react for the best football results.

"There are five key factors that help in getting successful football results and these are; infrastructure, coaches, players, logistics and motivation."