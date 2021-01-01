Onyango, Azira & Wasswa exits generate parliamentary heat as MPs put Minister Obua to task

The experienced trio recently announced they will no longer represent the national team going forward after years of service

Recent retirements by Uganda internationals Denis Onyango, Hassan Wasswa and Michael Azira generated heated debate in a Parliamentary Committee on Thursday, as members sought answers from the Uganda Minister of Sports, Denis Obua.

While Obua sought to clear the air over the developments, members of the committee asked clear explanations as to what might have caused the sudden exits of the experienced stars.

"In sports, we talk about retirement," Obua said according to the Daily Monitor. "We thank them for their illustrious career. Human resource experts will tell you that there is time for everything.

"There is time to enter service, time to serve and time to exit. That is factual. But we thank them for the time and service they have rendered to the country."

Jacob Opolot, the MP for Pallisa County and who chaired the committee, asked the Minister to accord the matter the seriousness it requires.

"I want you to know this issue is touching people. I want you to know it is very sensitive. It’s not as simple as that. All these are from different parts of the country," Opolot said.

"When they hear that response, they start getting some misgivings. We are talking of a team where we are putting Ush10 billion while others are crying and we would wish to look at the management of the sportspeople being a reflection of that investment that government is putting."

Busia County representative Geoffrey Macho claimed Onyango, Azira and Wasswa might have left due to an alleged poor relationship with Fufa president Moses Magogo.

"As an MP from Busia where Denis comes from, I think it is unfair for the minister to say that statement. All the people resigning are doing so because there is something which has gone wrong," stated Macho.

"I expected the minister to say; give us time to investigate this. People are resigning and the Fufa president [Moses] Magogo is quiet."

In his submission, Obua promised further enquiry on the matter but linked the issue with the upcoming Fufa elections.

"There is that aspect of politics. Even me, time will come to quit. It is natural," said the Minister. "We are studying issues of management and politics. We are not seated and watching. There are also invisible hands.

"There are those moving underground telling players to do this. Onyango has been the most disciplined player. Denis will be honoured soon by the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni. He has had an illustrious career. I am happy to hear that parliament will also honour him."

The trio was part of the Cranes' contingent at the 2017 and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon and Egypt, respectively.