Onuachu continues impressive goalscoring form in Genk’s victory over Cercle Brugge

The Nigeria international bagged his 26th goal of the season to inspire the Blue and White to victory at Luminus Arena

Paul Onuachu was on the scoresheet as Genk secured a 2-0 win over Cercle Brugge in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The 26-year-old has been in blistering form for the Blue and White this season and increased his tally against Yves Vanderhaeghe’s men.

The lanky forward was handed his 27th league start and helped the Blue and White continue in the winning ways.

Onuachu put John van den Brom’s men in front with a superb finish after receiving a fine assist from Theo Bongonda in the ninth minute.

Junya Ito doubled Genk’s lead in the 24th minute, firing his effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Thomas Didillon after he was set up by Bryan Heynen.

The action-packed first-half also saw Hannes van der Bruggen receiving a red card in the 39th minute, having previously been cautioned earlier in the game, to leave Cercle Brugge with a one-man shot.

Both sides failed to find the back of the net in the second half as the Green and Black frustrated every effort from the Luminus Arena outfit to try and increase their lead, despite their numerical disadvantage.

With the result, Genk are now on a three-game winning streak, having last tasted defeat against Beerschot on February 21.

The Blue and White have moved to the third of the First Division A table after gathering 49 points from 30 games.

Onuachu featured for 65 minutes before making way for his compatriot Cyriel Dessers while Ike Ugbo was on parade for Cercle Brugge for 65 minutes.

The Super Eagles attacker teamed up with the Belgian club in the summer of 2019 from Danish side FC Midtjylland and has now scored 34 league goals in as many appearances.

In the current campaign, the centre-forward has bagged 26 goals across all competitions, including 25 in the Belgian top-flight.

Onuachu will hope to continue his impressive performances in front of goal when Genk take on Anderlecht in a Cup tie on March 14.

The attacker will be expected to be part of Nigeria’s team for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho later this month.