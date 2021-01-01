Onome Ebi & Regina Otu: Minsk sign Nigerian duo

Having sought to bolster their squad, the Super Falcons stars have been snapped up by the Belarusian top-flight giants

Onome Ebi and Regina Otu have been handed one-year professional contracts by Belarusian Women's Premier League side Minsk.

Ebi sealed her return to the Belarusian side for the first time since she left in 2017, following the expiration of her contract with Chinese Women's Super League side Henan Huishang in 2020.



The move will also see the African record five-time Women's World Cup participants, return to the pitch for the first time, having been without a club due to Covid-19 since late 2019.



During her initial spell, the veteran defender, who turns 38 in May, won four domestic titles, having joined the former Belarusian champions from then Swedish Damallsvenskan Sunnana SK in 2013.

For Otu, the 24-year-old midfielder, who had featured for the Super Falcons in the botched Caf Tokyo Olympic qualifiers in 2019, starred for Edo Queens and Rivers Angels in the Nigerian top-flight.



On Wednesday, the Belarusian side unveiled the Nigeria internationals to the media, after their successful medicals and contract signings respectively.

"The women's team of FC Minsk includes a legionnaire replenishment from Nigeria," the club announced via its website.

Defender Onome Ebi in 2014-16 already played for the "Townspeople" (37 matches, 6 goals), which helped them win three championship titles, the Cup and the Super Cup. They broke into the 1/16 finals of the 2015/16 Champions League and repeated the feat a year later.

"By the way, in 2019, Ebi became the first African footballer to take part in five final tournaments of the world championships. Plus, together with her national team, she won four African championships.

"Midfielder Regina Otu is in the ranks of the Nigerian Olympic team and tried to qualify for the 2020 Summer Games, and recently played for Rivers Angels at home.

"We welcome newcomers to the friendly family of "red-blue" - and wish you only bright matches and confident victories!"

Following a trophyless campaign last season, Minsk will be counting on the addition of Ebi and Otu to regain their domestic dominance.



After four opening victories, Minsk welcome Dinamo Brest to Minsk Stadium for their next league outing on Friday, April 23.