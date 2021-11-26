'Only Ronaldo and I leap like that' - Leicester City's Ndidi celebrates maiden goal of the season

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi said that it is only him and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo who have the jumping ability he displayed in their 3-1 victory over Legia Warsaw in Thursday's Uefa Europa League match.

Ndidi leapt high to score the Foxes’ third goal in the 33rd minute by heading home James Maddison’s corner-kick.

The effort was the Super Eagles midfielder’s first goal in the 2021-22 season and it ended his goal drought since January when he found the back of the net in Leicester City's 2-0 victory over Chelsea in a Premier League fixture.

“Important win last night and happy to be on the scoresheet. We are only 2 that can leap like that, Ronaldo and I,” Ndidi wrote on Instagram.

During Thursday’s encounter, the Nigeria international conceded a penalty after the ball hit his hand and it later resulted in Legia Warsaw’s only goal, even though goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved the initial attempt.

The victory powered Leicester City to the summit of Group C with eight points after five games, leaving the group open as bottom-placed Legia Warsaw have six points, with a game left to play for.

Meanwhile, the victory came as a relief for the Foxes as it ended their four-game winless run in all competitions, prompting Rodgers to applaud his team’s performance and concentration.

"We returned to our football. That was the key message leading into the last few days,” Rodgers told the club’s website.

“Our football is about pressing high up the pitch and counter-pressing with aggression. When we do that, everything in our game is much quicker and faster.

"The positioning of the team was excellent, we scored good goals. We’re disappointed with the penalty, we felt it was a bit harsh, but overall, we showed good concentration in the game. It’s a good feeling to win the game."

Ndidi will shift his attention to Sunday's Premier League outing with the hope of helping Leicester City win their first league match since October 24 when they host Watford at the King Power Stadium.

They occupy the 12th spot in the league table with 15 points after 12 games.