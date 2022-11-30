'Only PSG can afford Messi' - La Liga president questions Barcelona's chances of re-signing club legend

La Liga president Javier Tebas has questioned the possible return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona, claiming that only PSG can afford his wage demands.

Messi left Barca in 2021

Tebas questioned his desire to return

Revealed PSG wage not inside league's restrictions

WHAT HAPPENED? While Barca coach Xavi recently welcomed the possibility of coaching Messi, the La Liga president has his doubts. Tebas queried the motives of the Argentine and the possibility of Paris Saint-Germain letting him leave, before claiming that the wage he is currently on in the French capital would not fall inside La Liga's financial regulations.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't know what [Messi] wants," Tebas said at a ceremony for the Spanish Ejecutivos magazine. "First of all, if he wants to leave PSG; secondly, if PSG will let him leave; and, thirdly, it then depends on what he earns, right? If all these three things fall into place and it's an affordable amount for Barcelona, inside [LaLiga's] financial regulations, he will sign. But it depends on what he earns. If it's what he earned when he left [in 2021], then no. With the amount Messi earns [at the moment], only PSG can afford him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi bid an emotional farewell to the Catalan club back in 2021 after Barcelona were unable to comply with La Liga's strict financial laws. After nearly a year-and-a-half in the French capital, in which he has recorded 23 goals and 28 assists, rumours about the Argentine's next destination are beginning to circulate. The most recent move mooted was a sensational multi-million dollar transfer to MLS side Inter Miami.

DID YOU KNOW? Messi (32 games) became the second-fastest player to reach 20 assists in Ligue 1 since records began in 2006-07, behind only Angel Di Maria (31 games).

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? With uncertainties over his club future, Messi may need to produce heroics again for Argentina when they take on Poland in the World Cup this Wednesday. The Albiceleste need a win to be absolutely sure of last 16 qualification.