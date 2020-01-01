One-year-old Gwambina FC earn Mainland Premier League promotion

The Mwanza region club secured its place in the top-tier with two matches remaining

Dominant Gwambina FC have been promoted to the Tanzanian Mainland Premier League from the First Division League (FDL).

A 1-0 win over Pamba FC away on Saturday was all Gwambina wanted to earn their promotion ticket for the 2020/21 top-tier's season.

The club was only founded one year ago, earned promotion with two matches to spare as they have 44 points from 20 matches. The second-placed Geita Gold have 10 points fewer than the FDL Group B champions.

More teams

Gwambina have won 13 games, drew in five and have just lost in two other matches so far.

Green Warriors are at the bottom of the 12-team table with 18 points accrued from 20 matches. They have struggles in the season with four wins, six draws and 10 losses marking their campaign so far.

Gwambina is likely to take Singida United's Premier League place as the Singida outfit remains at the bottom with just 15 points with seven matches remaining. Singida's season has been one to forget given they have just won three matches, drew in six and lost in 23 other actions.

Singida United trail Mbao FC with 11 points separating them.

In the FDL Group A, the promotion race is still very tight with Dodoma FC and Ihefu SC in pole position to secure a top-tier ticket. Dodoma are top of the table courtesy of goal difference and enjoy the same number of points, 45, with their close rivals.

Dodoma and Ihefu also share identical match statistics as both have won 14 matches, have drawn and lost in three matches too.

Mlale FC, at the bottom of the FDL Group A's log, will be in action against Njombe FC on Sunday as they try to keep their FDL status.

In other Saturday encounters Green Warriors were defeated 3-2 by Transit Camp FC at home while Geita FC and Gipco FC drew 0-0.

Stand United were victors at home after they dispatched Arusha FC 1-0. Rhino Rangers and Mashuja FC shared points from a 1-1 draw.

Article continues below

Mbeya Kwanza FC registered what became the healthiest win after beating Friends Rangers FC 6-0.

African Lyon FC fell at home to promotion-chasing Ihefu as Maji Maji lost 2-1 to Dodoma. In the Iringa FC vs Cosmpolitan FC tie, the latter emerged winners with a 1-0 scoreline.

Sahare All-Stars defetaed Mawenzi Market FC 1-0.