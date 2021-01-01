Onduparaka suspend Agaba & Mohamed, Wakiso Giants' Satulo suffers ligament injury

The Caterpillars, in a Wednesday statement, have not given exact reasons why the duo has been asked to stay away

Ugandan Premier League side Onduparaka FC have confirmed the suspension of two players for violation of the club's rules.

Without specifying the issues around the suspension of Oscar Agaba and Keline Mohamed, the Caterpillars have confirmed the duo have been suspended until further notice.

"This serves to inform all our fans and stakeholders that the club management has decided to indefinitely suspend two players for numerous cases that violate the club code of conduct," Ondparaka's statement obtained by Goal on Wednesday, read.

"Mr Oscar Agaba and Mr Kyeline Mohamed, the players in context, have been informed to serve this suspension without any direct o indirect involvement in the club's everyday activities.

"The Onduparaka management does not tolerate indiscipline of its staff or players whose actions keep our core values and principles in jeopardy. Therefore, the mentioned players shall not act in disguise as players of Onduparaka Football Club until further notice."

The two have been suspended as the second round of the Premier League - a competition seen as the most competitive in recent history - catches speed.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants' Edward Satulo could be sidelined for a long period after he tore a ligament during Tuesday's training session.

Satulo was part of the squad that featured and lost 2-1 to Mbarara City in a Premier League contest and his injury is set to be a big blow for a side that is fighting to get positive results and move above the relegation zone.

“We have one long term injury case and that’s 'Edward ]Satulo,” head coach Douglas Bamweyana said as was quoted by the club's portal.

“From the scan, he has torn ligaments and we don’t expect him for the rest of the season as he can only be fully back in two or three months."

On a positive note, midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka has returned to training to boost the team. The Purple Sharsk will play Bright Stars on Wednesday, April 14 after the Uganda Cup tie against Water FC.

After a win, a draw and three losses in the last five games, Wakiso are 16th with 16 points, just above Kyetume FC, Malaba Youth Development Association FC and Kitara FC.

At the top, Vipers Sports Club are leading on goal difference over the second-placed Uganda Revenue Authority as both have 36 points while Express FC are third, a point below the leaders.