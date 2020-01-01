Onduparaka FC to pay Bright Stars Ush 5M over Kasozi's transfer

The Arua-based side suffered a blow a few weeks before the resumption of football in Uganda

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) Dispute Resolution Chamber has ordered Onduparaka FC to pay Bright Stars Ush 5 million ($1355) over the transfer of striker Remex Kasozi.

The striker joined the Arua-based side in the 2018-19 season, signing a three-year deal in the process. Despite the two clubs having an agreement on how to settle the financial implications involved regarding the player's contract, Onduparaka did not honour it.

It prompted Bright Stars to file a case with the Federation over the matter, and Onduparaka were found guilty as charged.

"Fufa Dispute Resolution Chamber's Decision for the case of Bright Stars FC vs Onduparaka FC regarding a contractual dispute concerning the player Remex Kasozi," the Federation communicated via their official Facebook page.

"The settlement agreement executed by rights and Onduparaka FC is hereby ratified by the chamber and its terms incorporated in the decision.

"Uganda Premier League is directed to deduct Ush 5 million (five million shillings only) from any amounts due to Onduparaka FC and furnish the same to Bright stars FC as payment for the transfer of player Remex Kasozi."

Kasozi left the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) for Burundian outfit Aigle Noir before leaving for Somalia.

This happened as the clubs prepare to return on the pitch after the government gave a green light for the resumption of sports.

In his address to the nation, President Yoweri Museveni confirmed the government will allow sporting activities to resume but without spectators, and also asked organisers to test players for Covid-19 72 hours before any match.

"Open-air activities of sports will be open, provided there are no spectators," Museveni said in his address to the nation from State House Entebbe.

"We must learn to have games without spectators and players should be tested 72 hours before the games."

"Players should learn to remain quarantined for the period of the games."

Like many East African nations and across the world, Uganda moved to ban all its social gatherings and sporting activities immediately after the coronavirus pandemic struck the country in mid-March.

Football was not spared either as the UPL was halted for some weeks before it was prematurely ended and Fufa moved to award the league title to Vipers SC, who were sitting top at the time the league was suspended.

