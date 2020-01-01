Onduparaka FC Patron Atiku explains why clubs oppose Fufa proposed UPL reforms

The federation hopes to reduce the number of top-tier clubs from 16 to 12 but the move has attracted huge criticism

Onduparaka FC patron Bernard Atiku has explained why some Ugandan Premier League (UPL) clubs are opposed to the reforms fronted by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa).

Among the reforms Fufa is seeking to implement in the top-tier is the reduction of teams from the current 16 to 12, but this has generated intense debate. During Thursday's consultative meeting, the clubs made their presentation through Aggrey Ashaba.

Among their issues they want to be implemented first include stadium funding, increase in prize money, governance re-calibration, creation of a chairmen’s forum, commercialisation model of the league and refereeing reforms

More teams

“I am very hopeful that our submission in regard to the reforms of the league that Fufa is proposing will give them an insight and guide them in the decision-making process," Atiku said as is quoted by Sports Nation.

“We have come out with our position as clubs which is let’s stay the reforms because there are some strategic challenges that we need to address as a league and once those challenges are addressed, I am sure the league will get lucrative and attractive to the sponsors.”

Atiku was among the chairman who boycotted the initial meeting with Fufa and revealed their earlier decision was due to a communication breakdown with the federation.

The clubs had also sought intervention from the government against some of Fufa's recent decisions.

“We agreed to attend after receiving the agenda in time and also sitting down as club owners to understand the issues therein for discussion and also to prepare a position that is agreeable by all the clubs,” he added.

“Having tried to communicate with Fufa and UPL and failed, we decided to petition Minister Janet Museveni and having these issues presented correctly by our chairman, to us somehow settled the nerves.

“What has also come out clear is that the clubs have not been fighting Fufa or [President Moses] Magogo. We wanted to be heard, and the platform was not there. It was admitted that the communication challenges were there.

“I thank Fufa for allowing us to debate. It’s only in an environment like this that we can relay the challenges. We can either agree or disagree but I believe this is a good platform for both the clubs and the FA.

“We should be looking at professionalisation but we cannot if we don’t have an enabling environment.”

Ronald Mutebi of Bright Stars also commended the meeting between the FA and the clubs.

“When we come to such meetings, we have many issues but we must leave with a bit of diagnosis. Looking at issues with political ammunition but rather deliberate, find solutions and avoid reacting to situations,” Mutebi said.