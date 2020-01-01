Onduparaka FC, Musema’s agent Matua trade accusation after transfer drama

The player was confirmed by the Caterpillars on a three-year deal in July as the first new signing before leaving for his former club

Boniface Musema's agent Lewis Matua has blamed Premier League side Onduparaka FC for the latest drama that surrounded the players’ transfer.

Musema was unveiled as the Caterpillars’ first signing in July where they confirmed he had signed a three-year deal and was handed jersey number 4.

In a new twist, Odramacaku FC announced the player had already renewed his contract with them until 2021 thereby leading to questions on the authenticity of the previous move.

More teams

“We had a pre-contract with Onduparaka but the terms were not fulfilled within the stipulated duration agreed,” Matua told Sports Nation.

“We gave them three more chances to fulfil the terms and they failed. Musema was a player there before and was lied the same way. So, we felt one person can’t be lied twice by the same club.

“We clearly told them Odramacaku have been really good to us so they deserve a compensation package.

“After all these failed, we decided to continue with Odramacaku FC since they have been supportive.”

On their part, the Onduparaka CEO Edison Shaban explained their side of the story concerning the latest transfer drama.

“I think Musema should take regional league as a starting point to open channels for his career,” said Shaban.

“We met with Bonny and gave him a chance to become a better player. He had played at Onduparaka before, so we remembered him.

“My chairman met him initially, on a personal ground. We are not demeaning the regional league but we felt that he also wanted a bigger platform; Onduparaka.

“We accepted terms and he truly signed. I personally signed him at High Five in Arua. He gave me some of the necessary documents and expressed his joy to have joined the Green Army.”

“So, what next was to finalise the deal and do other licensing procedures. For starters, he was a non-contracted player for two seasons at his club, meaning that he was automatically a free agent.”

Shaban also said the player started exhibiting unusual behaviour before his return to Odramacaku.

“He had all of a sudden started behaving negatively, and I had to talk to the team manager to talk to him. I explained everything to Edema, including how the boy had started to play hide and seek,” the official stated.

“I was later told that the boy’s former team had entered him into the system. Somehow, I knew that he had done it intentionally not to join us.

Article continues below

“We are not at the level of fighting other clubs, we shall honour his decision, the most important thing is to see him play.”

Onduparaka have strengthened the playing unit ahead of the new season by signing a number of players.