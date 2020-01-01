Onduparaka FC explain why signing 17 players were necessary

The club has been busy in the transfer window and have now revealed why they brought on board so many new players

Onduparaka FC have explained the reason behind signing 17 players ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The Caterpillars have been the busiest Ugandan side and have now explained what prompted their activities in a transfer window that is yet to be closed.

“Many players have left the club and we intend to not only build a new team but a competitive one,” Onduparaka said in a statement on their website.

“The purpose of the numerous signings is to ensure we have a well-balanced squad in the new season and also breed a new crop of Caterpillars that will compete based on team brilliance.”

The Arua club also stated why they had to let some of the players go.

“Onduparaka do not hold a player’s personal development and as a club, we would love to always keep our players,” the statement added.

“However, players have different demands and we cannot stand in the way of a player who feels his development would be better elsewhere. We wish them all the best as a family and we continue to support them whenever we can.”

Although the Ugandan government have allowed resumption of sports, Onduparaka have not held pre-season training and have said they are now engaged in other key matters.

“As the government gave a go-ahead for the commencement of sports activities within the region and following the standard operating procedures set in place, the club is hopeful that season preparations will pick up in the near future,” it continued.

“Right now the club is undergoing the licencing of players, development of the stadium and setting up camp for the players and hopefully next week we hope to start pre-season training.”

As many clubs faced financial challenges during the season and when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Onduparaka have assured fans and players they are ready to undertake financial obligations.

They also explained they are ready to get back on the pitch even without their fans.

“We shall do everything in our capacity to ensure we meet these costs,” they concluded.

“We hope to have new partners and sponsors on board by the grace of God and also intend to increase our merchandise sales in order to meet some financial obligations as the league resumes.

“It’s absurd that Covid-19 has placed us in such a position and as a club, we can’t do contrary to the rules. However, we hope to make maximum use of our media department to ensure that fans are able to get updates about the games and developments from the club.”

Fufa had set October 17 as the possible date when the new season can begin.